The Maternal and Reproductive Health Research Collective (MRHRC) has expressed deep concern about the high maternal mortality rate in Nigeria, which registered approximately 62,000 deaths annually indicating that more women in Nigeria die from pregnancy-related complications than in any other country globally.

The Founder of MRHRC, Prof Abosede Afolabi, has therefore revealed plans to launch a month-long campaign starting in Lagos called the ‘#WeMenForHer Movement.’

Nairametrics learns that the initiative aims to raise awareness and seek solutions to Nigeria’s growing maternal health crisis.

Prof Afolabi, a respected gynaecologist, made this announcement during a virtual press conference held in Lagos. She highlighted the substantial maternal mortality rates across the nation, primarily due to limited access to quality healthcare services, especially in rural areas.

The movement’s primary objective is to promote the MamaBase project, an innovative intervention aimed at safeguarding and empowering expectant mothers throughout their maternal journey.

As part of this initiative, a dedicated team of community health workers will be deployed to provide continuous support to pregnant women within their communities, ensuring they receive essential antenatal care and access skilled healthcare providers during childbirth.

What they said

The scale of this endeavour is nothing with plans to enroll an initial 5,000 women into the MamaBase Intervention. Remarkably, 250 expectant mothers have already found solace in this programme, and some have celebrated safe deliveries.

“The #WeMenForHer campaign sets its sights on a monumental goal, raising N100 million with each woman benefiting from a dedicated allocation of N20,000 for comprehensive maternal care.

“The WeMenForHer campaign stands as a testament to the power of unity in the quest for improved maternal health, transcending gender boundaries to pave for a healthier future for Nigerian mothers.”

A representative of MRHRC , Dr Mobolanle Balogun, said: “ The burden of maternal health in Nigeria is amazing despite the potential. Unfortunately, the number of maternal deaths is abysmal ”.

“ According to statistics, Nigeria accounts for 30 per cent of maternal deaths globally, and the world could not ignore such damning challenge.”

Contributors to the high mortality rate

She explained that several factors contribute to the high maternal mortality rate, including post-delivery haemorrhage, labour complications, post-delivery infections, and high blood pressure.

Afolabi emphasized that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends adequate antenatal healthcare to prevent maternal deaths but expressed concern over the poor quality of healthcare services in the country.

The founder highlighted cultural influences that sometimes lead pregnant women to reject skilled medical care.

She also pointed out poverty as a significant barrier to accessing antenatal care, with approximately 70 per cent of Nigerians living below the poverty line.

Ms. Funke Iroko, another representative from MRHRC, shared the organization’s vision of ensuring women have access to high-quality healthcare.

She mentioned that through research, advocacy, and collaborative efforts with other organizations, MRHRC aims to address the healthcare challenges faced by pregnant women in the country.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Abidoye Badegesin, Chairman of the Society of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians of Nigeria (SOGON) Lagos State chapter, emphasized the substantial burden of maternal deaths in the country, adding: “Developing countries usually have a single-digit but in Nigeria, we are having three digits and above.”