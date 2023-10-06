Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday disclosed that the groundbreaking of the proposed $100m African Film City project in Epe would be done before the end of October.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the Lagos State governor made this disclosure during a news conference on the forthcoming 12th African International Film Festival (AFRIFF), at the Government House, Marina, Lagos.

Recall that in October 2022, the Lagos State government announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Del-York Group for the construction of the African Film City project in Epe.

African Film City project purpose and Lagos State support for filmmakers

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the purpose of the proposed African Film City project was to enhance originality in content creation in Nigeria’s film industry, i.e. Nollywood.

The governor revealed that the project would be constructed upon 100 hectares of land in Epe and that the first set of studios would be ready from 24 to 30 months after the project kicked off.

Additionally, Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos State government would be doubling the capacity-building support for talented young industry players to enhance their skills in modern filmmaking.

What he said:

“We have great plans underway, first, is that we will be doing the groundbreaking for the African Film City before the end of this month.

“The film city would be on 100 hectares of land in Epe and it is massive. We just want to take the lead in Lagos State.

“We are hoping that the first set of the studio should be ready from 24 to 30 months right after the groundbreaking.

“I have been to a few studios in the United States of America, like Prime Studio, Sugarland and more, they are excited and promised to come down here.

“Secondly, we are also going to be doubling our monetary support and training for upcoming players in the industry as well as increase grants for film producers, we will be doubling whatever it is we have done in the past.”