Migrating to an entirely new country can be challenging. These hurdles could range from financial constraints to adapting to a new environment and culture shock.

To this end, the Africhange Foundation has been launched to help African immigrants on their journey.

As an immigrant-owned organization, Africhange Foundation understands the challenges it takes to pursue your dream in a country different from yours and they hope to level the playing field for African immigrants across the globe.

As a non-profit organization, supporting students in higher institutions abroad is part of our focus. Because pursuing education knows no boundaries, the journey for students seeking knowledge abroad is characterized by financial constraints and challenges.

Recognizing these obstacles, Africhange Foundation, a shining beacon of social responsibility under Africhange Technologies LTD, is excited to roll out its flagship program – Africhange Foundation Student Support Grant.

This initiative seeks to illuminate the path to success for 20 Nigerian students in either Canada or Australia by offering them an invaluable grant of $2,500(CAD) each.

Additionally, it aims to alleviate these burdens and foster a thriving community of Nigerian scholars, united by their shared passion for learning and growth.

This flagship program serves as a testament to Africhange Technologies LTD’s commitment to nurturing talent and investing in the future of the continent. It is worthy to state that the grant is not merely financial assistance but a lifeline for students who dare to dream beyond borders.

With this grant, recipients will have the means to access educational resources, cover essential living expenses, and propel themselves toward academic excellence.

More than just a financial boost, it’s a vote of confidence in their potential to shape a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

Applying for the Africhange Foundation Student Support Grant

Applications for the Africhange Foundation Student Support Grant have officially kicked off and entries will be accepted until the 20th of October 2023.

Interested applicants do not have to be users of Africhange. However, being one comes with several advantages. Kindly note that Africhange is Africa’s foremost remittance platform that facilitates the remittance of funds between the continent and countries such as Canada, Nigeria, Australia, Ghana, Kenya and other African countries..

Applicants can follow this LINK or visit foundation.africhange.com to apply.

All grants will be issued on the 31st of October 2023.

Eligibility for the Africhange Foundation Student Support Grant

To apply and qualify for the Africhange Foundation Student Support Grant, applicants must meet all of the following conditions:

Be of Nigerian descent and must be between the ages of 18 and 35.

You must be studying in either Australia or Canada. Interested applicants who hold admission to any of the universities or colleges in these countries are also encouraged to apply.

Show some level of commitment and be willing to undergo verification checks.

Meet necessary academic requirements. This includes maintaining excellent academic grades or having a C.G.P.A. of second-class lower and above. Grades below these would not be accepted.

Submit all applications and supporting documents no later than 11:59 P.M. UTC on the 20th of October 2023.