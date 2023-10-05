In the wake of the controversy around Tinubu’s Chicago academic records, Atiku Abubakar, who was the presidential candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the recent election, is scheduled to hold an international press conference today, October 5th.

Atiku Abubakar, who is challenging the President’s victory at the Supreme Court, is said to give a briefing on the recent release of Tinubu’s academic record by the Chicago State University.

Recall that the US court in the northern district of Illinois has granted Atiku’s request, resulting in the release of Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University (CSU), which are now publicly available.

Abubakar made it clear that he intended to employ the academic records provided by CSU as part of his litigation against Tinubu in the Supreme Court.

Following the release of the academic records, there have been mixed reactions from both party supporters.

On the part of APC, the ruling party accused Atiku Abubakar of political witch-hunting and stated that the court case is a “frivolous issue” and a distraction from other urgent matters that affect the state.

The opposition, however, alleged that the released document is not the same as what was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing the President of forging the tendered result.

More on the Story

Atiku’s press conference is said to be broadcast on the mainstream media as well as social media today.

According to the director of strategic communications of the PDP presidential campaign council, Mr. Dele Momodu, the conference will be broadcast both on national and international media.

He wrote on his X (Twitter) account yesterday,

“HE, Atiku Abubakar will host an international press conference tomorrow, 5th October 2023,” the post reads.

“It will be streamed on his social media platforms and be covered live by both the international and local media networks.”