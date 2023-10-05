The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced plans to raise to N1.2 trillion in debt by re-issuing federal government bonds.

According to the DMO’s bond issuance calendar for the final quarter of the year, the agency intends to raise funds ranging from N960 billion to N1.2 trillion over three months, spanning October through December of this year.

Dates for issuance of bonds

These funds will be obtained through the re-issuance of bonds with maturities ranging from 10 to 30 years.

Specifically, the DMO plans to reopen the 14.55% FGN APR 2029, the 14.70% FGN JUN 2033, the 15.45% FGN JUN 2038, and the 15.70% FGN JUN 2053.

For each reissuance, the Federal government plans to raise between N80bn to N100bn. The DMO has already set 16th October 13th November and 11th December 2023 as dates for the reopening of the bond offer.

Domestic debt profile

As of June 30, 2023, the total domestic debt stood at N48.34 trillion, with FGN bonds constituting 86.87% of the overall figure. The outstanding FGN bond obligations for the first half of the year amounted to N41.972 trillion.

According to the latest report from the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total debt servicing expenses reached N2.34 trillion over a six-month duration.

In the second quarter of 2023, Nigeria’s domestic debt servicing expenditure experienced a notable slowdown, amounting to N565.88 billion.

This marked a significant 65.1% decrease compared to the NN874.12 billion spent on domestic debt servicing in the first quarter of 2023.