On Monday the 2nd of October 2023, Terra Developers Limited, a leading Nigerian Real Estate firm held the third edition of its Real Estate Summit: TERRApy 3.0 in Lagos.

The event themed Realtor Odyssey 360: Decoding and Mastering Real Estate Dynamics, attracted a wide range of enterprising Real Estate professionals from all over the state.

Speaking at the event, the MD/CEO of Terra Developers, Mr Kola-Ashiru Balogun expressed gratitude to all attendees both physically in the room and joining in virtually.

He further buttressed the need for trust and integrity as major factors in doing business in the Real Estate Industry.

“As Real Estate Professionals, Trust and Integrity are very key factors. In every transaction, you need to leave whoever it is you are doing business with, with a sense of being trustworthy and truthful at all times”, he remarked

TERRApy 3.0 was a potpourri of knowledge for all attendees as it featured various workshops geared towards the development of the Real Estate Industry in Nigeria.

Aptly geared towards improving the skills of the attending realtors, the various workshops were divided into the following key segments: Redefining Customer Experience by Chukwunonso Onny-Ezeh CEO, Assist-2-Sell Properties; Cultivating Connections by Iyore Ogbuigwe (King of Sales) CEO, Ultravantage Solutions; Unlocking Digital Doorways by Bukky George-Taylor CEO, Robert Taylor Media; Legal Insights for Real Estate by Morenike George-Taylor – Founder, Reni Legal Consulting; amongst others while the keynote speech was delivered by one of Nigeria’s foremost pragmatic and inspirational speakers and CEO of FifthGear Plus Consulting – Dr. Niyi Adesanya.

The event also featured Q and A sessions interspacing each workshop which gave attendees the opportunity to get answers to their most burning questions relating to the Real Estate Industry. In addition to this, some realtors were engaged in an interactive competition to test their knowledge of the industry. The five (5) emerging winners were offered immediate registration with the LASRERA (Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority) as official Lagos State realtors, sponsored by Terra Developers.

Guests were enthralled by the presence of popular real estate influencer – Akinwande Waris Olayinka (Ola of Lagos), which was followed shortly by an insightful panel discussion titled “Passion for Real Estate, Beyond the Commission” led by the three top-performing realtors at Terra Developers.

The event ended with a networking session for attendees to meet and collaborate for professional growth and possible future partnerships.

