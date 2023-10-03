A devastating incident unfolded on Tuesday in Ago, Okota, Lagos, when a vehicle, pursued by a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer, tragically collided with a tricycle.

The horrifying accident resulted in the heartbreaking loss of a pregnant woman, her two children, and the tricycle driver.

According to eyewitnesses, the sequence of events began when a LASTMA official stationed at Okota Roundabout attempted to apprehend a driver who had allegedly violated traffic regulations while operating a Toyota Sienna vehicle.

In a desperate bid to stop the offender, the LASTMA official engaged in a physical struggle with the driver over the vehicle’s steering.

Tragically, this altercation led to the vehicle spiralling out of control, ultimately crashing into a tricycle on Bayo Oyewale Street.

The pregnant woman, who was on her way to escort her children to school at the time, became an unsuspecting victim of this horrific turn of events.

The collision resulted in the untimely demise of all three passengers in the tricycle, including the pregnant mother, and it also claimed the life of the tricycle driver.

Mob targets LASTMA official, Police intervene

The shocking incident immediately incited public outrage, and a furious mob quickly gathered at the scene, targeting the LASTMA official involved in the tragic accident.

The situation grew increasingly volatile, with the mob seeking retribution against the official for his role in the unfolding tragedy.

However, the situation was eventually defused when a team of police officers arrived on the scene promptly. They intervened swiftly, deploying tear gas canisters to disperse the angry mob and prevent further violence.

The officers also worked diligently to clear the roadblock created by the protesters, ensuring the safe extraction of the embattled LASTMA official from the scene.

This heart-wrenching incident serves as a stark reminder of the grave consequences that can arise from high-speed chases and confrontations on the road.

It underscores the importance of pursuing safer and more controlled methods of enforcing traffic regulations to prevent such devastating accidents from occurring in the future.