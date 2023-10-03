The Edo state government has confirmed its procurement of new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to enhance its existing fleet for the state’s free transportation program.

This announcement was made by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, during his Independence Day address.

Governor Obaseki highlighted that his administration is actively taking measures, considering the resources available to the state, to respond to the recent removal of fuel subsidies by the Federal Government.

What he said

According to the governor,

“We have introduced free transport service for passengers on all routes operated by the state-owned Edo City Transport Service (ECTS), among many support programs that the Edo State Government has put in place to reduce the challenge, sufferings and exorbitant cost of living faced by Edo people.

“We are glad about the salutary impact of this initiative which covers 13 intra-city routes and several intercity city routes daily, covering towns and villages within the State’s three senatorial districts.

“Over three hundred thousand residents have benefited from the scheme in the first two weeks of the palliative program, while we expect over 1,500,000 residents are projected to benefit in the initial two months of the free transport initiative. We have placed new orders for additional CNG-run buses to increase the fleet.”

He emphasized that his administration is proactively taking essential measures within the constraints of the state’s available resources.

This includes the initiation and execution of policies and programs designed to address the recent removal of fuel subsidies by the Federal Government.

Commenting on other measures being adopted to ameliorate the effect of the hardship caused by high transport fares, he said:

“We also launched a 24-hour free Wi-Fi service in various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and other public places in the State to provide unlimited internet access to workers and other residents to enable them to work effectively and efficiently from selected public spaces.”