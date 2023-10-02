The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), last week marked a significant milestone by granting its first wholesale gas supply license, authorizing Uhuru Trading Limited, a local firm, to supply 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

This groundbreaking development was officially communicated by the regulatory body through its verified LinkedIn page. NMDPRA confirmed that Uhuru Trading Limited secured this license, making history as the premier company to apply for and receive such a third-party gas license.

The issuance of this license by NMDPRA to Uhuru Trading Limited was executed in accordance with Section 142 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

This particular provision governs the issuance of licenses, serving as a guiding framework for commercial operations within the gas value chain.

Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive of NMDPRA, expressed that Uhuru Trading met all stipulated requirements prior to the license’s approval.

Meanwhile, during the license issuance ceremony, Honorable Ekperikpe Ekpo, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Gas, commended NMDPRA for its resolute commitment to effectively implementing the PIA and fostering sustainable growth within the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry.

Farouk Ahmed further emphasized that this license issuance underscores the government’s dedication to attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and diverse forms of capital infusion into the domestic economy. Additionally, it aligns with the overarching goal of enhancing the quality of life for the Nigerian populace.

He said:

“Pursuant to the above (PIA), we are pleased to inform you today that the authority is undertaking a significant milestone as stipulated in section 142, which states that the authority may upon approval of an application and payment of prescribed fees, grant and issue a Wholesale Gas Supply License to a qualified applicant.

“In line with the above, Uhuru Trading Limited’s application for the Wholesale Gas Supply License was approved after due consideration and upon fulfilment of the stipulated requirements.

“The commercial licenses as provided for in the PIA in general and the Wholesale Gas Supply License in particular are significant in many respects as they underscore the focus and priority attention placed on commercial activities in the oil and gas space.

“We believe that this will encourage prospective applicants to turn in their requests for other commercial licenses introduced by the Act and domiciled with the authority,”

What the license issuance means

Armed with its third-party gas supply license, Uhuru Trading is now empowered to procure natural gas directly from various leases or third-party sources.

Subsequently, they gain the capacity to distribute and vend wholesale gas to a wide array of wholesale customers and natural gas distributors, extending their reach to every corner of Nigeria.

This license opens a realm of possibilities for Uhuru Trading, enabling them to navigate the intricate landscape of the gas market with increased flexibility and efficiency, and thus contributing to the nation’s energy landscape.