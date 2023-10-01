The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has ordered Chicago State University (CSU) to release the credentials of President Bola Tinubu.

In a memorandum opinion and order issued by the judge Nancy Maldonado, the court overruled Tinubu’s objections to the application filed by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, seeking the release of the president’s record with the university.

CSU to produce all relevant, non-privileged documents

The ruling from the court states,

“In reaching this conclusion, the Court emphasizes that it is expressing no view on the merits of Mr. Abubakar’s underlying claims regarding President Tinubu or his graduation from CSU, or on the validity of the Nigerian election. Nor is the Court taking any position on what any of the documents or testimony from CSU may or may not ultimately show.

“The Court simply finds, on the narrow question before it, that Mr. Abubakar is entitled to the production of documents and testimony that he seeks from CSU.

“Respondent CSU is directed to produce all relevant and non−privileged documents in response to Requests for Production Nos. 1 through 4 (as narrowed by Judge Gilbert and adopted by the District Court in its opinion) in Mr. Abubakar’s subpoena, by 12:00 p.m. (noon) CDT, on Monday, October 2, 2023.

“The Rule 30(b)(6) deposition of CSU’s corporate designee must be completed by 5:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.”

