In a bid to prevent the looming nationwide indefinite strike declared by organized Labour, the federal government has again extended an invitation to Labour leaders for another discussion scheduled for 2 pm today, October 1st, at the State House in Abuja.

The State House meeting that was slated for Friday, September 29, between government officials and Labour representatives didn’t take place because the organized Labour group declined to participate.

In a memorandum from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Director Emmanuel Igbinosun, representing the Minister, addressed the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), scheduling the meeting to take place in the State House’s Chief of Staff’s Conference Room.

The statement read: “Further to my earlier correspondence on the above subject, I once again bring greetings from the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment.

“I am directed to invite the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for a meeting with the Government on the above subject scheduled as follows; Date:- Sunday, October 1st, 2023; Time:- 2 pm; Venue:- Aso Villa Conference Room of the office of the Chief of Staff to Mr President.

“Please be assured as always of the kind regards of the Hon. Minister of Labour & Employment”, the memorandum said.

The meeting is expected to be attended by the national leadership of both the NLC and that of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The government’s representation at the meeting will include the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Hon Simon Lalong, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon Nkiruka Onyejeocha, and various other high-ranking government officials.