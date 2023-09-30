The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that bulk power supply has been restored at the Birnin Kebbi substation. The company announced a September 30 statement signed by its General Manager for Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah.

According to the statement, bulk power supply was restored as of September 29, following a fire incident that occurred earlier this month. They assured of continuous improvement of the country’s transmission grid.

The statement reads as follows:

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that bulk power supply has been restored to Birinin Kebbi and its environs through the Birnin Kebbi Transmission Substation, yesterday 29th September 2023 at about 11.33 am. The bulk power restoration work was carried out by a team of substation, lines, and PC&M engineers of TCN, who converged from different TCN regions nationwide, to ensure expedited repair works and that bulk power was quickly restored to Kebbi and environs in spite of the enormity of the fire incident and its effect on the substation.

“The team of engineers who also conveyed the needed material from the regional stores to Birnin Kebbi Substation worked tirelessly round the clock to restore supply through the 150MVA and 60MVA transformers unaffected by the fire incident. Supply was first restored to Sokoto State through the 132kV Kaduna-Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-Talatan Mafara line on the 15th of September 2023 and yesterday, power supply has also been restored to the Birnin Kebbi town and environs.

“Presently, work is ongoing to equally connect the 132kV Birnin Kebbi – Sokoto line that will enable TCN to transmit additional bulk electricity to Sokoto State and its environs. It is with a great sense of responsibility that we once again express our deepest appreciation to the government and electricity customers in Kebbi State and environs as well as the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, for their understanding and patience during the period.

“We also thank all stakeholders for their understanding, support, and prayers throughout the very challenging period. We remain committed to pursuing the network expansion projects and will continue to work hard to ensure the continued improvement of the nation’s transmission grid.

What you should know:

On September 24, Nigeria’s Minister for Power, Adebayo Adelabu addressed the recent national grid collapse which caused a nationwide blackout. According to him, the disruption was caused by a fire outbreak at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) sub-station facility in Kebbi State.

He also said that the fire caused significant damage, including the destruction of transformers valued at millions of naira, while stated that his office had established a high-level investigation panel to determine the cause of the fire outbreak.