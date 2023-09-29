The Lagos State government has taken a significant step by instituting a complete ban on street trading, hawking, the construction of illegal structures on drainage systems, and the display of goods on walkways throughout the state.

The Honourable Commissioner of the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources in Lagos State, Tokunbo Wahab, officially announced this decision via his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), on Friday. Wahab explained that this move is a vital part of the government’s ongoing efforts to create a cleaner, safer, and healthier environment for its residents.

Under this new regulation, “The state government @followlasg has declared a total ban of street trading, hawking, displaying wares on walkways, and building illegal structures on setbacks.”

https://twitter.com/tokunbo_wahab/status/1707743411044761926

Wahab emphasized that this action is primarily aimed at curtailing the illicit activities of hawkers who often disguise themselves to engage in criminal activities, such as robbing motorists, as well as street traders who disrupt the smooth flow of traffic on highways and streets.

To ensure strict compliance with the environmental sanitation laws, he has instructed the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, popularly known as KAI, to enforce these regulations diligently.

Furthermore, the Commissioner has issued an immediate closure order for Ladipo Market in Mushin, citing numerous environmental violations.

These offences include irresponsible waste disposal, unsanitary premises, and failure to pay waste bills, among others. He specified that the market would remain closed until traders and market stakeholders meet the necessary requirements for remediation.

This action is part of the ongoing efforts to instil compliance with environmental standards in markets across the state.

“Ladipo Market in Mushin has been sealed due to numerous environmental offences, including improper waste disposal, unclean premises, and failure to settle waste bills, among other violations,” he stated, reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring compliance with environmental regulations in markets throughout the state.

https://twitter.com/tokunbo_wahab/status/1707677642328019098