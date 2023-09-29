In a last-minute bid to avert the planned nationwide strike beginning on October 3, the Federal Government has summoned an immediate meeting with the top officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

The government initially scheduled the meeting for 12 noon today but had to reschedule it to the evening to allow Organized Labour to contact their leaders outside Abuja.

The meeting is now scheduled to hold later this evening at Aso Villa, Conference Room of the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

Sources indicate that the government’s invitation reached both the NLC and its TUC counterpart this morning, conveyed through the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

This is a developing story…