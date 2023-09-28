Frontline technology giant, Zinox Technologies has partnered with the Imo State Government to equip 15,000 youths with digital skills to make them wealth creators in the tech-driven global ecosystem.

The 15,000 youths were the latest batch of graduates from the Skill-Up Imo programme sponsored by the Imo State Government. Each of the graduating youths received either a brand-new Zinox or HP laptop, equipped with cutting-edge specifications for high-key performance.

In attendance at the graduation ceremony held at a packed Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri were dignitaries from all walks of life, including the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani; the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Nkiru Onyejeocha, many Distinguished Senators and Members of the House of Representatives, captains of industries and much more.

Speaking at the event in which he featured as the Special Guest of Honour, Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh hailed Gov. Hope Uzodinma for the enduring legacy he has instituted through the digital empowerment scheme.

“It’s unprecedented. You can quote me. I don’t know what inspired the Governor. He has put a futuristic system in place.”

Furthermore, Ekeh, a Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon urged the benefiting youths to make ample use of the opportunity in changing the narrative of their community and the nation at large for good.

“I’m excited with what the Governor is doing. This is not the first time. The first time was 5,000 youths. Today 15,000 youths. I am a witness and we are all witnesses to this ambition to create digital natives.

“When I was growing up, if somebody had given me a smartphone, I would have been one of the first five richest people in the world. What His Excellency has done today; you can quote me: it will even be difficult for the Federal Government to achieve in a short period of time.

“If I am one of you today; I will take that tool, go home, invite my parents, brothers and sisters and hold hands and pray for the Governor, his family and his government. If you don’t do it, you’ve failed yourself.

“I just thank God that I could see over 5,000 certified billionaires in this stadium who will build wealth that whispers as a right. And the man who made it possible – you must continue to pray for him.”

Also speaking at the event, Gov. Uzodinma disclosed that his administration will continue to provide digital empowerment opportunities for the youths of the state, even as he cited the importance of technology as a leveller and the future wealth of nations.

“With another 40,000 Imo youths about to begin training in Cohort 3 of the Skill-Up Imo program, Imo State is set to become the digital hub of Nigeria and Africa.

“Digital knowledge is becoming increasingly important in the modern world. As more and more aspects of our lives move online, it’s important to have a good understanding of how to use digital technologies effectively,” he stated.