The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate termination of the appointments of 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCT Administration (FCTA).
This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Director of Press. Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
Wike, in the statement by Ogunleye, ordered the affected appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank, adding that appointment into the vacant offices will be made in due course.
Affected heads of agencies
The statement from Ogunleye reads,
- ‘’The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON, has relieved the heads of the following parastatals, agencies and government companies of the FCTA of their appointments with immediate effect.
They are:
- Group MD/CEO, Abuja investment Company Ltd
- CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd
- MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company
- CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company
- CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company
- CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International
- CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd
- MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation
- MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency
- GM, FCT Water Board
- DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency
- Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board
- Director General, Hospital Management Board
- Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board
- Director, FCT Scholarship Board
- Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board
- Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board
- Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center
- Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme
- Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department
- Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council
- ‘’They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank. Appointments into the offices will be made in due course.’’
What you should know
- In a related development, President Bola Tinubu had earlier in September approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries for the FCTA.
- The appointees are: Mr. Bitrus L. Garki, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat; Lawan Kolo Geidam, Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat; Mr. Danlami Ihayyo, Secretary, Education; and, Dr. Adedolapo A. Fasawe, Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat.
- Others are Barrister Salman Dako, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat; Barrister Chinedum Elechi, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP, Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah, Secretary, Transportation Secretariat; and, Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir, Secretary, Social Development Secretariat.
- Wike, later at their inauguration, tasked the secretaries on the need to address issues affecting the delivery of services in FCT Administration by transforming the capital city.
