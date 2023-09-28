The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate termination of the appointments of 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCT Administration (FCTA).

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Director of Press. Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Wike, in the statement by Ogunleye, ordered the affected appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank, adding that appointment into the vacant offices will be made in due course.

Affected heads of agencies

The statement from Ogunleye reads,

‘’The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON, has relieved the heads of the following parastatals, agencies and government companies of the FCTA of their appointments with immediate effect.

They are:

Group MD/CEO, Abuja investment Company Ltd CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency GM, FCT Water Board DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board Director General, Hospital Management Board Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board Director, FCT Scholarship Board Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

‘’They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank. Appointments into the offices will be made in due course.’’

What you should know

In a related development, President Bola Tinubu had earlier in September approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries for the FCTA.

The appointees are: Mr. Bitrus L. Garki, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat; Lawan Kolo Geidam, Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat; Mr. Danlami Ihayyo, Secretary, Education; and, Dr. Adedolapo A. Fasawe, Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat.

Others are Barrister Salman Dako, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat; Barrister Chinedum Elechi, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP, Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah, Secretary, Transportation Secretariat; and, Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir, Secretary, Social Development Secretariat.

Wike, later at their inauguration, tasked the secretaries on the need to address issues affecting the delivery of services in FCT Administration by transforming the capital city.