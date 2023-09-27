Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, the recently appointed governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has stated emphatically that no politician will take control of the apex bank during his tenure.

Cardoso made this declaration while responding to a question posed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during his senate screening.

The question revolved around the issue of whether Dr. Cardoso would succumb to external influences or be swayed by politicians once he took up the mantle of leadership at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In response, Dr. Cardoso firmly asserted that under his stewardship, the apex bank would remain impervious to any form of political manipulation or hijacking, signifying a resolute commitment to preserving the institution’s autonomy and integrity.

Responding, the CBN governor said:

“It is important that we, who are considered for this position today, understand that this is a position of trust.

“With that comes a huge responsibility to meet up with that trust. I know that a lot of time and effort has gone into choosing the people who are standing here for nomination today.

“As far as I am concerned, under my leadership, we will not be hijacked by anybody. The idea is to ensure that we do what is right when it is right, and how it is right. We’ve seen what the effect of not doing right has been, and we do not intend for that to be repeated.”

Backstory

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that the Senate has confirmed the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Cardoso as the next Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This follows the screening by the Upper Chambers of the National Assembly. The Senate also confirmed the nomination of the four Deputy Governors of CBN.

The four deputy governors whose appointments were confirmed by the Senate are Emem Usoro, Muhammad Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor and Bala Bello.