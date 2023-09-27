Africa Prudential Plc has announced the appointment of Festus Izevbizua as the new Chief Financial Officer of the company.

This was disclosed via a corporate statement sent to Nigeria Exchange Limited.

The company noted that Mr Izevbizua’s appointment follows the resignation of Mr Anu Akindolire who hitherto held the position.

Here’s an excerpt from the statement, which was signed by Company Secretary, Joseph Jibunoh:

Africa Prudential Plc hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) of the appointment of Mr. Festus Izevbizua, as the Chief Finance Officer, with effect from September 22, 2023, following the resignation of Mr. Anu Akindolire, the former Chief Finance Officer.

Brief Profile of Mr Festus Izevbizua

Festus Izevbizua has over three decades of professional experience spanning insurance, banking, energy, financial services, auditing, consulting, business advisory, risk management, tax advisory, and international finance.

He has led finance teams in both national and multinational organizations such as Total Nigeria, UBA, Standard Chartered Bank, MBC International Bank, Diamond Bank, etc.

He was the Executive Director of Finance and Shared Services of FBN Insurance Limited before joining Africa Prudential PLC.

He is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria (FCIA), Senior Member of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Associate Member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and holds, a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Benin, a master’s degree in finance from the University of Calabar and an Alumni of Columbia Business School New York.

More on Africa Prudential

Africa Prudential Plc reported a 55% drop in pre-tax profit for the second quarter of 2023 as revenue from contracts with customers fell 13.1% while interest income also fell 19% to N488.1 million in the quarter under review.

The company explained that the drop in interest income was due to a decrease in the available investible funds.