Africa Prudential Plc reported a 55% drop in pre-tax profit for the second quarter of 2023. This was contained in its earnings release published on the Nigeria Exchange.

Key highlights

The company reported that revenue from contracts with customers fell 13.1% while interest income also fell 19% to N488.1 million in the quarter under review.

Personnel expenses jumped 43% to N257.9 million compared to N179.9 million same period last year.

Pre-tax profits fell by 43.4% to N340.4 million compared to N601.6 million same period last year.

Meanwhile, the company’s cash and cash equivalents also fell from N850.6 million to N311.9 million.

Total assets rose slightly from N19.2 billion to N20.4 billion.

Company comments: The company explained that the drop in interest income was due to a decrease in the available investible funds.