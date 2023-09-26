In the wake of the recent collapse of a flyover bridge in Enugu, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has taken swift action by issuing a crucial traffic advisory to motorists.

The incident has led to the diversion of traffic along the Enugu–Port Harcourt Dual Carriage Expressway.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, by Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, who serves as the Corps Public Relations Officer (CPEO), the collapsed bridge is located at the new Artisan Market on the Port Harcourt-Enugu dual carriageway in Enugu State.

The unfortunate incident occurred on September 25 at 12:30 p.m., significantly disrupting the flow of traffic along this route.

To alleviate the inconvenience caused by the bridge collapse, Kazeem has offered a set of alternative routes for motorists.

He stated,

“Motorists travelling from Portharcourt/Aba to Abakiliki are advised to use the route through Bricks at the new Kenyatta Market (Army Check Point)-Okpara Square.

This route will guide them to New Haven junction by Otigba Roundabout, through Ogui Roundabout-Abakpa junction (82 Division), and onward to Abakiliki.”

On the other hand, motorists travelling from Abuja/Abakiliki to Aba/Port-Harcourt are encouraged to follow the route via Abakpa Junction (82 Division)-New Haven junction by Otigba Roundabout.

From there, they should proceed “through Ogui Roundabout to Okpara Square” and then continue on the “Enugu/Port Harcourt dual carriageway,” passing through the new Kenyatta Market (Army Check Point) on their way to Aba/PH”.

Kazeem emphasized the importance of this advisory travel to prevent motorists from getting caught in unnecessary traffic congestion.

He quoted FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, who urged drivers of all vehicle types using this route to comply with the suggested alternative roads and adhere to all road traffic rules and regulations to ensure a safe journey.

What you should know

An overhead bridge located at the New Artisan Market area in the Enugu State Capital came crashing down on Monday morning.

The aftermath of this collapse left one lane of the Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway obstructed by the debris, compelling motorists travelling on this route to seek alternative paths to proceed on their journeys.

According to reports, the bridge collapse occurred with a fully loaded truck and another unidentified truck on the structure.

Fortunately, there were no casualties at the time of the incident, as artisans and residents were just beginning to emerge for their daily business activities.