The Lagos Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the petition brought by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the Labour Party (LP), separating it from the case initiated by Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Jandor had contested the results of the March 18 gubernatorial election in Lagos State, challenging the victory of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Justice Mikhail Abdullah made this announcement while delivering judgment on the objections raised by the respondents in the case.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Arum Ashom, revealed that the court would first render a judgment in the PDP’s case and then proceed to deliver a judgment in the petition lodged by the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

He also indicated that his fellow bench member, Justice Mikail Abdullahi, would read the judgment on behalf of the panel.