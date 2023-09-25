The conveners of Insurance Meets Tech (IMT) and FirstFounders are thrilled to announce their exciting collaboration at the upcoming #IMT2023 Conference.

This groundbreaking event will serve as a nexus for early-stage startups in the insurance and insurance sectors, connecting them with potential funding partners and seasoned mentors who can catalyze their growth and innovation.

The #IMT2023 Conference, scheduled for September 28-29, 2023, is poised to become a pivotal platform in the insurance and insurtech landscape.

This partnership is designed to empower startups, providing them with the tools and resources they need to ascend to new heights.

This year’s edition of the conference will enable entrepreneurs eager to revolutionize the insurance industry or tech enthusiasts passionate about innovation by connecting them with the opportunity to connect with stakeholders to ignite their enterprise journey.

Attendees will also have the exclusive possibility to glean invaluable insights from leaders of prominent organizations, including Microsoft, Casava Insurance, Leadway, AIICO, and many more, who will lead discourses, make insightful presentations, interrogate case studies, and showcase demos on innovative solutions.

These industry trailblazers will share their knowledge, experiences, and visions for the future, providing a unique learning experience that attendees won’t find anywhere else.

David Lanre Messan, the visionary founder of FirstFounders, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “Our collaboration with Insurance Meets Tech represents a tremendous opportunity for early-stage startups to access the support they need to thrive. Together, we are fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and growth within the insurtech and insurance ecosystem.”

Odion Aleobua, the convener of IMT, echoed these sentiments, saying,

“At #IMT2023, we are bringing together the brightest minds in insurance and technology to drive innovation, collaboration, and disruption. We invite startups, investors, and industry leaders to join us in shaping the future of insurance technology.”

With delegates from over 50 leading insurance and tech organizations confirmed to attend, #IMT2023 is on track to become the premier event for fostering connections, knowledge sharing, and transformation within the insurance and insurance sectors.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic event. Secure your seat at the Insurance Meets Tech Conference #IMT2023 today by visiting https://insurancemeetstech.com/register.

Early registration is encouraged, as spaces are limited, and demand is high.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or further information, please contact 07083439552.

About Insurance Meets Tech (IMT):

Insurance Meets Tech is a leading platform that brings together the insurance and technology sectors to drive innovation, collaboration, and transformation within the industry. #IMT2023 is its flagship event, designed to connect startups, investors, and industry leaders in a dynamic ecosystem that fosters growth and innovation.

About FirstFounders:

FirstFounders is a community venture studio partnering with early-stage founders to build, scale, and fund their startups while providing them with mentorship, funding, and resources.

Through strategic partnerships and collaboration, FirstFounders accelerates the growth of startups, helping them achieve their full potential.