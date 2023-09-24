British Interior Minister Suella Braverman is set to address the issue of “unsustainable pressures” caused by illegal migration during her three-day visit to the U.S. this week, as announced by the UK Home Office.

Reuters reported that Braverman will present a strategy for combatting this crisis and highlight the innovative approaches pioneered by Britain.

She emphasized the strain that illegal migration places on the U.S., the U.K., and Europe, questioning the relevance of international conventions and legal frameworks established over 50 years ago.

Her words:

“Illegal migration and the unprecedented mass movement of people across the globe is placing unsustainable pressures on America, the UK, and Europe,” Braverman said in the statement.

“We must come together and ask whether the international conventions and legal frameworks designed 50-plus years ago are fit for purpose in an age of jet travel and smartphones.”

Migration challenges: UK and US leaders confronting priorities

Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister who assumed office last year, has prioritized tackling the issue of migrants arriving in small boats across the English.

Reuters, however, reported that the strategies employed by the UK government, such as relocating asylum seekers to Rwanda, have not yielded results.

Official data indicates that nearly 45,000 migrants were detected arriving via small boats in the 12 months leading to June, marking a 26% year-on-year increase.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration in the United States has also been contending with a surge in migration, as U.S. authorities encountered more than 142,000 migrants during the first half of September.

Braverman, who is scheduled to visit Washington on Monday, aims to establish a close partnership with the United States in addressing issues related to illegal migration and organized immigration crime.

The statement further noted that Braverman will engage in discussions with U.S. lawmakers and high-ranking officials, including Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

She emphasized the significance of her trip, stating,

“I’m going to Washington to discuss this (illegal migration) crisis with our American counterparts. If we fail to meet these challenges, then our political institutions risk losing their democratic legitimacy.”