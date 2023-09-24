A financial analyst, Kalu Ajah has said that the government has good intentions with the introduction of student loans, yet it needs proper restructuring to ensure the aim is not defeated.

He said this during the quarterly Nairametrics Economic Outlook tagged “Economic Recap of the Current Administration’s First 100 Days in Office”.

During the webinar, he commended the new student loan scheme but pointed out the need for a reevaluation of the funding to ensure it adequately addresses the pain points of students.

Ajah highlighted the need for more funding to ensure everyone is captured in the loan net.

“In my opinion, allocating just 1% from other government agencies like the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), seems insufficient.

To put this into perspective, Nigeria’s fiscal revenues are approximately N50 billion. Even if we were to double that amount to N100 billion would this be enough to adequately fund student loans for the next generation?

He also raised concerns about the introduction of collateral requirements for student loans, stating that it could exclude many deserving students who cannot afford collateral or find a guarantor.

“My concerns extend to the concept of introducing collateral and guarantors for these loans. It appears that this approach may inadvertently exclude a significant portion of aspiring students.

Many individuals simply cannot afford to provide collateral or find someone to act as a guarantor, which could restrict access to higher education.

While I appreciate the good intentions behind these measures, I believe there is a need for a more inclusive approach”.

Penalties for loan default

Ajah emphasized the importance of simplicity in the loan process and less clamour for penalties, suggesting that the government should ensure that every student, regardless of credit history, can access loans that they can repay upon graduation.

He also highlighted the potential for private investments in education if the government can guarantee repayments for students enrolled in Nigerian schools.

“The current system seems to penalize parents who may have outstanding debts, preventing their children from accessing student loans.

This punitive aspect needs reconsideration. Perhaps a more equitable solution would be to establish consistent criteria for all applicants, regardless of their family’s financial history.

“In my view, a more straightforward system would better serve the students and the country’s educational goals.

It would be ideal if students could access loans without the need for a credit history, and instead, repay them after graduation when they are financially stable.

Keeping the process uncomplicated and accessible is paramount.”