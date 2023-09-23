The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Shuaheeb Olabode Agoro as the 22nd Head of Service of the state with effect from September 30, 2023.

The appointment follows the voluntary resignation of Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the outgoing Head of Service from the civil service following his appointment as the new Principal Secretary to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by Muri-Okunola,q whose resignation from the civil service and as the 21st Head of Service in Lagos State, is expected to take effect from September 29, 2023.

Muri-Okunola called on all Public Servants to accord the newly appointed Head of Service the necessary support to consolidate the achievements of his predecessors, wishing his successor a most rewarding and successful tenure of office.

Meritorious Service

Muri-Okunola in the circular noted that the new Head of Service joined the Lagos State Public Service on 1st July 2003 and had since served the State meritoriously before his elevation to the status of a Permanent Secretary on 3rd August 2015.

Until this appointment, Mr. Agoro, Olabode Shuaheeb, who succeeds Mr. Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola, was the Permanent Secretary of, Lands Bureau Okunola enjoined all the State’s civil servants to support and cooperate with the new Head of Service to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors.

He said, “To this end, all Public Servants are hereby enjoined to accord the newly appointed Head of Service all necessary support required to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and, by extension, take the State Public Service to greater heights. Without prompting, all Public Servants are expected to consistently exhibit the time-tested Public Service Values such as commitments, integrity, transparency, accountability, probity and loyalty in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

“While wishing the new Head of Service a most rewarding and successful tenure of Office, Accounting Officers are hereby enjoined to take note of this Circular and give it the widest publicity it deserves.”

Recall that Muri-Okunola, the 21st Head of Service in Lagos State was recently appointed Principal Secretary to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His voluntary resignation from the civil service will take effect from September 29, 2023.