Ellah Lakes Plc has announced the resignation of Hauwa Nuru as director of the company on the back of her political appointment.

This was disclosed via an official statement sent to Nigerian Exchange Limited and seen by Nairametrics.

Hauwa Nuru was recently appointed as the Commissioner of Finance for Kwara State by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq.

What Ellah Lakes is saying

According to the official statement, Hauwa Nuru’s resignation as Director at Ellah Lakes is effective from 19 September 2023.

The company also disclosed that it has commenced the process of finding her replacement to fill her vacant seat on the board.

Here’s an excerpt from the statement:

Following her appointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Finance of Kwara State, Ellah Lakes Plc (the “Company”) hereby announces the resignation of Hauwa Nuru as a director of the Company with effect from 19 September 2023.

The board of directors (the “Board”) and management of the Company are grateful to Hauwa Nuru for her esteemed service to the Company.

The Company has commenced the process of filling her seat and further communication will be made as soon as the Board confirms a replacement.

More on Ellah Lakes Plc

Ellah Lakes Plc announced that it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise an additional N2.90 billion in capital via the rights issue.

According to the official statement signed by OAKE Legal (Company Secretary), Ellah Lakes is proposing a Rights Issue of 1,000,000,000 Ordinary Shares of 50 Kobo each at N2.90 Per Share which brings the total value of the capital to N2.90 billion.