9mobile has appointed John Vasikaran, who has more than 20 years in the African telecoms industry, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As the chief operating officer, his mandate includes providing strategic leadership for operations spanning Technical, IT, Sales, Commercial Planning, Customer Care, Marketing Communications, and PMO, all in harmony with EMTS’ strategic vision and prevailing industry trends.

Before his appointment, he was Director of Business Development and Sales for Ribbon Communications.

CEO’s Comment on the Appointment

Speaking on the appointment of Vasikaran, the chief executive officer of 9mobile stated that he is delighted to have someone with the expertise and experience of Vasikaran at the helm of affairs, serving as the chief operating officer of the company.

He said,

“We are thrilled to welcome Vasikaran to the 9mobile family. His extensive experience, especially in Nigeria and Africa, makes him the ideal leader to steer our operations in line with current industry trends and our strategic vision.

We believe that with his addition, 9mobile will continue to provide world-class services to our valued customers.”

More on Vasikaran

In response, the newly appointed COO expressed his gratitude towards the company, emphasizing that he is determined to bring his years of experience to bear in fostering development and growth in the telecom company.

He said,

“It gives me great joy to join 9mobile. I look forward to working with the team towards maintaining its position as a leading telecommunications provider in Nigeria, a nd also seeking new ways to drive growth and meet the evolving needs of our customers while staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the telecommunications sector”.

Profile of John Vasikaran

John Vasikaran has had a diverse range of roles and experiences in the telecommunications industry.

Their most recent position was as the Director of Business Development for West Africa and New Markets at Ribbon Communications. Before this, they served as the Chief Executive Officer of Sofixtech.

Before joining Sofixtech, John held executive positions at Globacom, serving as the Chief Commercial Officer and later as the Chief Operating Officer.

John also served as the CEO of Cellcom Guinea and Cellcom Liberia (Orange Now). John’s earlier career includes roles as CEO of Africa at Merka, Managing Director at Conoil Plc, and Commercial Director at Globacom.

John began their career as a Deputy Manager at BPL Cellular.

Overall, John Vasikaran has a wealth of experience in leadership and business development within the telecommunications sector.

Educated at prestigious institutions, Vasikaran holds a Master’s in Business Analytics with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from Harvard Business School, USA.

He also possesses a Master of Business Administration degree with a dual focus on Finance and Marketing, a Master of Social Sciences degree in Industrial Psychology, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree, all earned at Loyola College, Chennai, India.