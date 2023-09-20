The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed in negative territory at the end of Wednesday’s trading session as equities retreated from a 3-day bullish run.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.03% lower to close at 68,335.72 index points as against 68,359.22 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

Likewise, the market capitalization of equities saw a loss of N13 billion to close at N37.400 trillion, 0.03% lower than the N37.413 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 68,335.72 points

% Day Change: -0.03%

% YTD: +33.33%

Market Cap: N37.400 trillion

Volume Traded: 566.63 million

Value: N5.39 billion

Deals: 8,201

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed negative as SUNUASSURANCE (10.00%) led the gainers, TRANSCORP HOTELS (-10.00%) led the losers while OANDO was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

SUNU ASSURANCE, BERGER and OANDO led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00%, +9.91% and +9.77% respectively.

Meanwhile, TRANSCORP HOTELS, IKEJA HOTEL and NSLTECH led the top losers’ chart as they lost –10.00%, -9.93%, and –7.41% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was lower trading activity in terms of volume as 566.63 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 673.74 million traded from the previous day’s session.

OANDO led the chart in terms of volume as 110 million units were traded. CHURCHVILLE (66 million) and CHAMS (56.39 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

In terms of value traded, OANDO (N1.60 billion) led the chart followed by ACCESS HOLDINGS (N563.30 million) and CHAMS (N81.80 million) to round up the top three.

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as ZENITH BANK (0.15%), AIRTEL AFRICA (1.57%) and GTCO (0.56%) all recorded positive trading sessions.

Meanwhile, BUA CEMENT, BUA FOODS, SEPLAT ENERGY, DANGOTE CEMENT, and MTN NIGERIA all closed flat.

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks had mixed trading sessions as UBA (-2.29%), ACCESS HOLDINGS (-1.15%) and FBN HOLDINGS (-2.01%) all recorded negative trading sessions while both ZENITH BANK (0.15%) and GTCO (0.56%) closed positive.