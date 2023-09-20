The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed in negative territory at the end of Wednesday’s trading session as equities retreated from a 3-day bullish run.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.03% lower to close at 68,335.72 index points as against 68,359.22 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
Likewise, the market capitalization of equities saw a loss of N13 billion to close at N37.400 trillion, 0.03% lower than the N37.413 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
NGX ASI: 68,335.72 points
% Day Change: -0.03%
% YTD: +33.33%
Market Cap: N37.400 trillion
Volume Traded: 566.63 million
Value: N5.39 billion
Deals: 8,201
How Stocks Performed
Market breadth closed negative as SUNUASSURANCE (10.00%) led the gainers, TRANSCORP HOTELS (-10.00%) led the losers while OANDO was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Top Gainers and Top Losers
- SUNU ASSURANCE, BERGER and OANDO led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00%, +9.91% and +9.77% respectively.
- Meanwhile, TRANSCORP HOTELS, IKEJA HOTEL and NSLTECH led the top losers’ chart as they lost –10.00%, -9.93%, and –7.41% respectively.
Top Traded Stocks
- There was lower trading activity in terms of volume as 566.63 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 673.74 million traded from the previous day’s session.
- OANDO led the chart in terms of volume as 110 million units were traded. CHURCHVILLE (66 million) and CHAMS (56.39 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.
- In terms of value traded, OANDO (N1.60 billion) led the chart followed by ACCESS HOLDINGS (N563.30 million) and CHAMS (N81.80 million) to round up the top three.
SWOOTs Watch
- Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as ZENITH BANK (0.15%), AIRTEL AFRICA (1.57%) and GTCO (0.56%) all recorded positive trading sessions.
- Meanwhile, BUA CEMENT, BUA FOODS, SEPLAT ENERGY, DANGOTE CEMENT, and MTN NIGERIA all closed flat.
FUGAZ Update
Shares of tier 1 banks had mixed trading sessions as UBA (-2.29%), ACCESS HOLDINGS (-1.15%) and FBN HOLDINGS (-2.01%) all recorded negative trading sessions while both ZENITH BANK (0.15%) and GTCO (0.56%) closed positive.
