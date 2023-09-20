Nairametrics is hosting a webinar on economic insights with a focus on a recap of the Tinubu Administration’s first 100 days in office.

The webinar is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 23rd September 2023, at 10 a.m. with the theme “Economic Recap of the Current Administration’s First 100 Days”.

The webinar will feature experts and industry stakeholders like:

Kalu Aja, Financial Analyst,

Dr Noimot Bakare Ayoub, Research Economist/Assistant Adviser, Federal Reserve Bank,

Zeal Akaraiwe, CEO, Graeme Blaque Advisory,

Nabila Mohammed, Research Analyst, Chapel Hill Denham, and

Chika Mbonu, MD/CEO, KSBC Advisory Partners Ltd/Arise Business Analyst.

The event will be anchored by Aruoture Oddiri, a Business TV Anchor, and Joanna Mustapha, a Radio Broadcaster.

More Insights

The Tinubu Administration, which was inaugurated on May 29th, 2023, has implemented various economic policies that have had mixed reactions within the business community and the public.

During his inaugural speech, President Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy which has seen the price of fuel rise from N195 to N617 in 4 months. This has led to an increase in the prices of goods and services (especially the cost of transportation).

The Central Bank of Nigeria (in line with President Tinubu’s promise to unify the multiple exchange rates in the market) announced that it has given commercial banks and dealers in the forex market the green light to sell forex freely which is at a market-determined rate.

President Tinubu suspended the former Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele citing ongoing investigations and planned reforms in the financial sector. He recently nominated Dr Cardoso as the next CBN Governor subject to confirmation from The Senate.

Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that Nigeria’s inflation surged to 25.80% in August 2023, 1.72% points higher than the 24.08% recorded in the previous month.

Nigerian Equities beat a 15-year record to hit an All-Time High of 66,490 index points. The market’s landmark achievement was largely credited to a surge in banking stocks, as investors sought to capitalize on recent record earnings announced by financial institutions.

President Tinubu also inaugurated a Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which is headed by Mr. Taiwo Oyedele as the FG aims to achieve an 18% Tax-to-GDP ratio within 3 years.

The effects of these economic policies and many more are what will be discussed at the webinar.

Click here to register for the Nairametrics’ Economic Insights Webinar.