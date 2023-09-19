Oando Plc has just released its audited results for the full year of 2021 showing pre-tax profits grew by 133.12% year on year, reaching N44.474 billion.

Key highlights 2021 FY vs 2020 FY

Revenue N803.460 billion +68.42% YoY

Cost of sales N761.934 billion +74.50% YoY

Gross Profit N41.526 billion +2.68% YoY

Reversal of (impairment)/impairment of assets, net, N104.927 billion +266.82% YoY

Administrative expenses N106.367 billion +15.24% YoY

Operating profit/(loss) N78.830 billion+206.04% YoY

Net Finance cost N34.502 billion -42.74% YoY

Profit for the year N32.859 billion +123.36% YoY

Earnings per share N2.88 +130.32% YoY

Cash and cash equivalent N27.877 billion +92.25%.

Insights

Oando’s significant growth in pre-tax profit can be attributed to the reversal of impairment of non-current receivables and trade and other receivables amounting to N104.382 billion in 2021 FY.

Also, t he company reported a 68.42% growth in revenue, primarily driven by the sales of crude oil, which primarily contributed to the overall growth in revenue.

However, the company experienced substantial growth in inventory cost and other directly attributable costs, leading to a year-on-year surge of 74.50% in the cost of sales, reaching a total of N761.934 billion. Consequently, the growth in gross profit was moderated to a rate of 2.68%.