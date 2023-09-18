Get ready for a dazzling fusion of creativity and style at the ART MEETS FASHION ABUJA 2023 event!

Join us on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Alh. Shehu Shagari Way, P.M.B. 456, Garki Abuja, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory 456.

Experience the magic as art and fashion collide in a vibrant showcase that will leave you in awe. Immerse yourself in the world of talented artists, designers, and trendsetters who are pushing boundaries and redefining the art and fashion scene.

AMF offers a unique program combining the latest trends in contemporary Nigerian art, fashion, and entertainment in collaboration with local and international industry key players.

From captivating paintings to stunning couture, this event is a feast for the senses. Witness breathtaking runway shows, where models strut their stuff in the latest designs, inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Abuja.

Discover unique pieces of art and fashion at our pop-up shops, where you can meet the creative minds behind the masterpieces.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a fashion lover, or simply curious, there’s something for everyone at ART MEETS FASHION ABUJA 2023.

The main objective of AMF is to promote the growth of the art and fashion in Abuja providing a platform for emerging and established artists to showcase/exhibit for increased visibility, exposure and sales.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event that celebrates the intersection of art and fashion.

Mark your calendars and prepare to be amazed!

To be part of this event or support, contact +234 906 148 4845 or via WhatsApp +316502733 34 | Email: pr@afwamsterdam.com

GET TICKETS HERE: https://www.eventbrite.nl/e/art-meets-fashion-abuja-2023- tickets-522541594977?aff=erelpanelorg&keep_tld=1

AMF ABUJA PRESS RELEASE © KVK 70039089