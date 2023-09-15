The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed in positive territory at the end of Friday’s trading session as Investors ended a volatile week with positive sentiments.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.09% higher to close at 67,395.74 index points as against 67,335.30 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

Likewise, the market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N33 billion to close at N36.886 trillion, 0.09% higher than the N36.853 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 67,395.74 points

% Day Change: +0.09%

% YTD: +31.50%

Market Cap: N36.886 trillion

Volume Traded: 408.87 million

Value: N5.23 billion

Deals: 6,972

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed positive as CHAMS (10.00%) led the gainers, CONOIL (-10.00%) led the losers while STERLINGNG was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

CHAMS, CUTIX, and CORNERST led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00%, +9.95%, and +9.38% respectively.

Meanwhile, CONOIL, MRS, and ABC TRANSPORT led the top losers’ chart as they lost –10.00%, -9.96%, and –9.64% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was lower trading activity in terms of volume as 408.87 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 788.54 million traded from the previous day’s session.

STERLING led the chart in terms of volume as 82.28 million units were traded. TRANSCORP (59.69 million) and UBA (48.11 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

In terms of value traded, GTCO (N926.85 million) led the chart followed by UBA (N787.62 million) and TRANSCORP (N364.93 million) to round up the top three.

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as ZENITH BANK (0.76%) and MTN NIGERIA (0.04%) closed positive as GTCO (-0.85%) both recorded negative trading sessions.

Meanwhile, BUA CEMENT, BUA FOODS, SEPLAT ENERGY, DANGOTE CEMENT, and AIRTEL AFRICA all closed flat

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks saw mixed trading sessions as UBA (0.3%), ACCESS HOLDINGS (1.18%), ZENITH BANK (0.76%) and FBN HOLDINGS (0.56%) closed positive while GTCO (-0.85%) closed negative.