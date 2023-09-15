The Bauchi State Government has announced its intention to revise the salary structure and compensation packages for members of traditional institutions, including Emirs, District Heads, and Village Heads, across the state.

This move is also aimed at deterring them from entertaining offers from bandits and criminals.

This decision comes in the wake of the Bauchi State Council of Emirs expressing their appreciation for the governor’s commitment to infrastructural development and the enduring projects he is set to leave as a legacy for the state.

They also acknowledged the governor’s deep respect for the traditional institutions within the state.

What he said

During an audience with members of the State Council of Emirs at the Government House in Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed explained that the proposed salary structure and remuneration adjustments for traditional institution members are aimed at bolstering their vital roles in supporting the government’s efforts to address the resurgence of security challenges in certain local government areas of the state.

During the meeting, the governor emphasized his unwavering commitment to upholding the significance of traditional institutions in his administration.

He underscored his dedication to prioritizing the interests of Bauchi State above all else.

Governor Bala Mohammed urged the traditional rulers to vigilantly oversee their domains and help curb the activities of undesirable elements who might seek refuge from the actions of security forces from other regions.

Despite the limited financial resources available to the state, Governor Mohammed’s administration decided to increase the earnings of traditional titleholders.

He clarified that the recent removal of some District and Village Heads who compromised their roles was intended to serve as a deterrent to others.

Furthermore, he sought the assistance of the Emirs in ensuring equitable and transparent distribution of Federal Government palliatives.

.The courtesy visit by the first-class Emirs was led by the chairman of the council, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, represented by his deputy, the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruk II.

The chairman commended the governor for his efforts in promoting development and prosperity in Bauchi State.

He highlighted the Council of Emirs’ support for the administration and called on the newly constituted state executive council to work diligently for the overall development of the state, avoiding any sectional biases.