Telecommunication service provider, Airtel Nigeria, has distanced itself from a recent report that the company awarded a contract to WATT Renewable Corporation (WATT) to deliver over 32MW installed capacity of solar PV and storage across 600 cell sites across Nigeria.

Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Adeniran, said in a statement that the involvement of Airtel Nigeria with WATT was limited to only 30 sites as a proof of concept of WATT’s Energy-as-a-Service offering. Of the 30 sites commissioned, he said 18 are currently up and running.

Adeniran, however, said the company was committed to its sustainability goals and continues to pursue its Net Zero objectives across its operations.

“The report in the press about Airtel Nigeria awarding this nationwide contract to WATT Renewable Corporation is inaccurate.

“Airtel Nigeria is indeed committed to its sustainability goals and continues to pursue its Net Zero objectives across its operations. As we progress in our path towards achieving these, we will keep the public updated,” he said.

The report

Several online reports quoting the CEO of WATT, Oluwole Eweje, had claimed that Airtel awarded WATT, a provider of hybrid solar solutions, a contract to deliver more than 32MW of installed solar and storage capacity across Nigeria.

The reports also claimed that the hybrid solar installations, which would be installed across 600 sites under an energy-as-a-service model, would provide Airtel with greater certainty and uptime from its power supply, helping it to expand its network coverage and introduce 4G and 5G technologies.

In the reports, the WATT CEO was quoted saying:

“Working with Airtel offers a brilliant opportunity to deliver renewable energy to the Nigerian telecommunications space, which will be essential to the continued sustainable growth of the sector. Not only will it support Airtel’s sustainability agenda and improve air quality for adjacent communities, but it will also enhance the connectivity of millions of users.

“We’re excited to grow our expertise in telecommunications, a space where will continue to be active over the coming month and years.”