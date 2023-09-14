The Federal Ministry of Transportation has certified the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) as safe for passenger operations.

The federal government has certified as safe the infrastructure of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) for passenger operations.

The certification came following a painstaking audit of the rail infrastructure by the Government Inspector of the Railway from the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

According to the “Safety Certificate for Commercial Operations: Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Blue Line (Marina – Mile 2), the certification is by sections 50 to 56 of the Nigerian Railway Act, 1955.

The certificate signed by the Government Inspector of Railway, Engr. Abdulrahman B. Yusuf stated that following successful trial operations carried out on the rail, “I hereby certify the railway safe for commercial operation.”

The Blue Line commenced limited passenger operations on 4th September 2023 and has since moved about 20,000 passengers.

Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo said the certification of the infrastructure was a validation of the strict supervision regime put in place during the construction of the project.

She stated that proper maintenance of the infrastructure and rolling stock will be given priority.

“Rail infrastructure is built to last many generations. We have ensured that the infrastructure built will last more than 100 years.” Engr. Akinajo said.