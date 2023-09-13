Air Peace Airline has revealed plans to initiate non-stop flights connecting Lagos and Kano to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, starting from October 31st.

This will make the airline the first indigenous company to fly from Lagos and Kano to Jedda.

Other airlines that fly the same route include Asky Airline (Ethiopia), EgyptAir, Qatar Airways and Ethiopia Airlines

The airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Oluwatoyin Olajide, disclosed this information in a statement released in Lagos on Wednesday.

Speaking to travel agents in Kano, she specified that the connectivity would be direct and feature the Boeing 777 aircraft.

In an expression of gratitude, the airline’s spokesperson acknowledged the travel agents and underscored the airline’s determination to collaborate with them to maximize the benefits of the new route for all.

She said

“In the first half of this year, we launched two major international destinations- Mumbai and Tel Aviv- and now we are gearing up for Jeddah next month.

“This does not only signal growth and expansion for the airline but it also demonstrates our firm commitment to reducing the burden associated with connecting cities with stopovers.

“We promise direct connectivity and this is evident in our international route network. We offer direct flights at affordable fares.”

UAE Travel Ban Lifted

On Monday, the United Arab Emirates ended its months-long visa ban on Nigerians.

Consequently, Etihad and Emirates Airlines will resume flight operations in Nigeria immediately.

In addition, Nigerian airlines, such as Air Peace, that have been affected by the travel restrictions are now setting to resume operation in UAE.

Speaking on behalf of the president, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement that both nations have secured a landmark agreement to lift the travel restriction and further their bilateral agreement and economic interest.

He said,

“President Bola Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday in Abu Dhabi, have finalized a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers

“Furthermore, by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.”

Backstory

Monday’s resolution was the result of talks between Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, and his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It also comes nearly three weeks after the President expressed his willingness to personally intervene to end the nearly one-year ban.

“We are family in the UAE; we only live in separate rooms but in the same house. We should look at the issues as a family problem and resolve it amicably. As you know, in every family, there are peculiarities.

“You can have an erring son or daughter, but we must work together. We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues,” Tinubu told the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, at the State House on August 24, 2023.