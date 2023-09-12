The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike announced that his administration will begin work through the rehabilitation of roads in Wuse, Garki, Gwarimpa, and Maitama Districts.

This was revealed by the FCTA after a meeting with contractors during the unveiling of Phase 1 of the projects giving contractors six months to complete the job.

The areas

According to reports by FG, most of the projects would be executed in Wuse District, the report stated:

“In Wuse Zone 1, the streets to be rehabilitated include Daloa, Kayes, Umme, Bumbuna, Masana, Badundu, Oran, Sawhaj, Arusha Crescent, Sunyani, Bamako, Takorade, Dakar, Bulawayo, Soka, Darioa, Kaolack, Kigali, and Gonder Street.

“In Zone II, the streets are Kribi, Kumba, Touggourf, Kisumu, Gaborone, Faranah, Gabes, Lavumisa, Niami, Johannesburg, Angola, Korhogo, Bechar, Senanga, Hargeysa and 2, Khartoum, and Damba Street.

“In Zone 3, six streets would be rehabilitated or resurfaced namely Idimba, Port Loko, Ndele, Yele, Al-Fayyun, and Aswan.

Meanwhile, in Wuse Zone 4 the streets listed for rehabilitation include Mandingou, Lubumbashi, Port Said, Mogadishu, Shinyanga, Sfax, Zinglunchor, Kitwe, Elminya Close, Sefadu, Meknes, Safi, Mbala, Gwelo, Melange, Savalou, Sheraton and Yar’adua Road, with a total of five roads would be rehabilitated in Zone 5 including Doula Streets, Mombasa Street, Windhoek Street, Boffa street and Jessaoua Close.

Others and Garki

In Zone Six, the streets for rehabilitation are Cotonou, Yaounde, Makeni, Massenya, Annaba, Bukoma, Mobondo, Mbabani, Diovo, Berbera, Chiongola, Jima, Kinshahsha, Bouake, Rabat, Tanga, Timbuktu, Zinder, Rumbek, Zuwai, Beyia, and Tema.

In Zone 7, the streets include Lome, Harper, Huambo, Ndola, Sokode, Sirasso and Bambari Crescents, Masaka Close, and Dalaba Street.

In the Garki borough of Abuja, the roads to be rehabilitated include Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II would be rehabilitated, while Strabag Road, Gwarimpa Life-Camp would also be rehabilitated.

In Maitama, Maitama Roundabout and N11/B4 (Ahmadu Bello Way/This Day Dome Junction) Maitama, Junction between Ring Road 1/Tafawa Balewa Way Area 3-Garki.

Major upgrades

Nairametrics reported earlier that Nyesom Wike, the Federal Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has revealed that the ministry will complete the Millennium Tower project in the next two years.

The Millennium Tower at Central Area, Abuja, is a multifunctional edifice with facilities for recreation, hospitality, cultural exposition, socialization, and commercial activities.

Wike disclosed that the ongoing Millennium Tower project would change the landscape of the FCT.