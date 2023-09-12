MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced the approval of its purchase of 2.6Ghz spectrum by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

In a press release statement seen by Nairmetrics, MTN disclosed that the license of the 2.6Ghz spectrum is for 10 years which would run from 7th September 2023 till 16th April 2033 when it can be renewed.

MTN said this 2.6Ghz spectrum would enable the telecom giant to “enhance network capacity and improve customer experience”.

This is a developing story…