Nigeria’s biggest Health Insurance Company, AXA Mansard Health, has partnered with leading telecommunication network provider, Airtel Nigeria, to launch the nation’s first digital health Insurance through subscription to Airtel data bundles.

Airtel customers can now subscribe to Health Insurance by dialling *141*44# to access different healthcare Insurance plans that could give them access to up to N60,000 worth of pharmacy medications and N240,000 worth of hospitalization reimbursement cover for a year.

Speaking during the launch of the product in Lagos yesterday, Chief Executive Officer, of AXA Mansard Health, Tope Adeniyi, said the product once again, demonstrates AXA Mansard’s commitment to ensuring that all Nigerians have access to affordable and quality healthcare. He furthered that AXA Is delighted to have found the same level of commitment In Airtel Nigeria.

“The combined purpose of AXA to act for human progress; and Airtel; to enrich lives is what we have gathered here to celebrate today. Ultimately, however, It’s Nigerians that win because what this partnership has done is to further accelerate the noble agenda of universal health coverage. With this product, healthcare can now be accessible to everyone, everywhere in the country”.

Also speaking at the launch, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja described the bundle as an innovative product that has been particularly designed to make a significant difference.

“In line with Airtel’s core value, which is to deliver solutions that enrich the lives of our customers, we are pleased to partner with AXA Mansard, to launch a cutting-edge health bundle that will add value to our customers. This partnership aims to provide easy and pocket-friendly health insurance access to Airtel users, through mobile data service”, he said.

He added that the health bundle will shorten the distance between Airtel customers and healthcare providers such as hospitals and pharmacies.

AXA Mansard Health has been at the forefront of Innovative solutions aimed at Improving access to health care for Nigerians across various socio-economic classes. The company recently launched an N1,000 HMO scratch card that gives customers access to over 100,000 worth of health coverage annually; and other emerging customer health solutions such as N450 malarial care cover.