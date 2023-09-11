The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu, has shifted his office away from the Government House.

Despite withdrawing a lawsuit, he initiated against Governor Godwin Obaseki, this action was taken by Phillip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

The new office is situated at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

Sources close to the deputy governor told Channels Television that a letter was sent by the Head of Service to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor instructing her to supervise the movement of civil servants and files to the new office.

An aide to Shaibu while confirming the development said

“We have been told to move and we have started movement today.

The memo was sent directly to the Permanent Secretary, It was a two-paragraph decided memo from the HoS but the civil servants are the ones moving right now.

The letter was sent to the PS so we are waiting for directives. The civil servants are moving today but we may move before the end of the week.”

Furthermore, it has been reported that the new office space is inhospitable due to the absence of electricity, waterlogging issues, and notably limited office space.

The state government had however insisted that the deputy governor’s new office is within the confines of the area designated as the Government House.

Backstory

It would be recalled that a statement issued by Shaibu last week withdrawing the suit said his decision was to respect the intervention of several individuals including religious, prominent Edo people, and the traditional institution, and appreciated the governor for agreeing on the peace initiatives.

The statement read:

“Re: SUIT NO. FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 Between: – Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, The Governor of Edo State, and The Chief Judge of Edo State.

“Arising from the series of meetings held with me and also with Mr. Governor by well-meaning Edolites and indeed Nigerians including Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev’d Dr. Augustine Akubeze, the Archbishop of Benin Archdiocese on the issues that led to my going to Court on the above-named suit and with due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons | cannot ignore, |, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has authorized and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the Suit forthwith.

“I wish to sincerely thank and appreciate these well-meaning Nigerians, Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze for their kind words, advice, and encouragement thus far in ensuring peace and unity in our dear State Edo. I also wish to place on record my special thanks to Mr. Governor, my boss, and my senior brother for this path of peace. Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.”