The Doyen of Accounting, Mr. Akintola Williams, is reported to have died at 9 a.m. this morning.

He recently celebrated his 104th birthday on the 9th of August 2023.

Akintola Williams is the first chartered accountant in Nigeria and established the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Nigeria called “Akintola Williams & Co.”

He has played a major role in founding the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and emerged as the first President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Nigeria (ICAN).

Public and Leadership Roles

Mr. Williams played a leading role in establishing the Association of Accountants in Nigeria (AAN) in 1960 with the goal of training accountants. He was the first President of the association.

He was a founding member and first president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

He was also involved in establishing the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and he is the only surviving signatory to the original Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the founding of the NSE on September 15, 1960. He served as a member of the committee set up by the Federal Government to carry out a feasibility study on the viability of establishing a stock exchange in Nigeria.

Member of the Coker Commission of Inquiry into the statutory corporations of the former Western Region of Nigeria (1962),

As a member of the National Council of the Exchange, he contributed to the growth of its listing portfolio and established rules reducing barriers for companies to list on the exchange. He remained actively involved with organizations into his old age.

Founder and council member of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation.

Chairman of the Federal Income Tax Appeal Commissioners (1958–68)

Chairman of the Lagos State Government Revenue Collection Panel (1973)

Member of the Board of Trustees of the Commonwealth Foundation (1966–1975)

Chairman of the Public Service Review Panel to correct the anomalies in the Udoji Salary Review Commission (1975).

Founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Musical Society of Nigeria.(MUSON)

Notable Awards

In April 1997 Williams was appointed as Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE). Also, In 1982 Williams was honoured by the Nigerian Government with the Order of Federal Republic (OFR) and Commander of Federal Republic (CFR) in 2001.

For services to the accountancy profession and for the promotion of arts, culture and music through the Musical Society of Nigeria, the Akintola Williams Arboretum at the Nigerian Conservation Foundation headquarters in Lagos is named in his honour.