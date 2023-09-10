Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has officially approved a supplementary budget of over N300.6 billion for the year 2023 aimed at addressing the pressing issues of insecurity and poverty within the state.

Malam Ibrahim Kalau, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, made this announcement in a statement released in Katsina on Saturday.

Nairametrics learns that the supplementary budget reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to combat insecurity, alleviate poverty, and provide support to the underprivileged and those in need across the entire state.

The budget proposal was presented to Governor Radda by the State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Alhaji Nasir Yahya-Daura, on Friday.

Commitment to tackling insecurity in Northern Nigeria

Kalau highlighted that this action underscores the government’s resolute commitment to the well-being of its citizens and its unwavering resolve to foster a safer and more prosperous environment for all.

During the budget signing ceremony, Governor Radda expressed optimism that this initiative would make a substantial contribution to the state’s development and ensure a brighter future for all its residents.

While commending the legislators for their tireless efforts in crafting the budget, Radda emphasized the significance of unity and cooperation in realizing the objectives outlined in the supplementary budget.

He further stated,

“The supplementary budget represents a collective endeavour aimed at addressing pressing concerns and uplifting the quality of life for the people of Katsina State.”

“As the government continues to work tirelessly towards the well-being of its people, it remains committed to transparency and accountability in the allocation and utilization of resources for the betterment of the state,” Kalau added.

The former Governor Aminu Masari had earlier signed the N289.6 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year and recently, the current Governor Radda requested the assembly’s permission to use the budget in fighting insecurity across the state.