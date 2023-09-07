PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Prof Fabian Ajogwu and Mr Kamar Bakrin as Directors of the Company subject to confirmation at the next Annual General Meeting.

This announcement was disclosed via a corporate filing sent to NGX and seen by Nairamerics.

Here’s an excerpt from the statement signed by Company Secretary, Olubokola, Olonade-Agaga:

“This is to notify our esteemed Shareholders, the investing public, and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC (“the Company”) at their meeting held on Monday, 4 September 2023, considered and approved, amongst other things, the appointment of Prof Fabian Ajogwu and Mr Kamar Bakrin as directors of the Company subject to ratification at the next Annual General Meeting.”

Brief Profile of Prof Fabian Ajogwu

Fabian Ajogwu is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Lagos Business School Professor of Corporate Governance. He is an Alumnus of the Said Business School of Oxford University and an Alumnus of the Lagos Business School.

Professor Ajogwu holds a doctorate in Law from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland; an MBA from the IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona; and Law degrees from the University of Nigeria, and the University of Lagos.

He chairs the Novare Group in Nigeria (owners of Novare malls), ARM Harith Infrastructure Ltd (Nigeria’s pioneer infrastructure fund), and NES Global, amongst others, as an Independent Non-Executive).

He is a Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and an Independent Non-Executive Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc.

Brief Profile of Kamar Bakrin

Mr Kamar Bakrin was, until recently, an Operating Partner at Helios Investment Partners, the largest Africa-focused private equity firm, where he headed the Nigeria office.

Kamar Chairs the Boards of Arnergy Solar Ltd and Scidar, and serves on the Boards of Polysmart Ltd, Quest Energy Services (owners of Ascon Petroleum), and Asiko Energy Holdings.

Mr Bakrin holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ilorin and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a member of the Institute of Directors, Nigeria.