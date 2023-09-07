Nigeria’s Ministry of Solid Minerals has announced a free mining training deal it entered into with Australia’s Ministry of Mining. This is according to Nigeria’s Minister for Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, who announced on Thursday, September 7 via his Twitter account.

His statement read:

“I am delighted to announce that a deal has been reached between the Ministry of Solid Minerals and the Australian Minister for Mines and Petroleum, Energy, Corrective Services, and Industrial Relations, Hon. Bill Johnston.

“The deal involves sending Nigerian mining professionals to Western Australia to study modern mining technology and practices for free.

“Australia has a wealth of knowledge and skills in developing its modern mining industry. Through this initiative, Nigerian miners will benefit from training, study trips, and exchanges of mineral professionals as Nigeria aims to transform the sector.

“I am personally delighted about this collaboration as it will lead to attracting FDI forming a solid mineral corporation and enabling the sector to compete globally. It is an exciting time for Nigerian mining professionals, and we cannot wait to see the impact of this new knowledge and skill transfer on the sector.”

Attracting FDI to the Mining Sector

Mr. Alake had earlier said that the Ministry would add at least 50% to the Nigerian economy because he will work towards attracting foreign direct investments to the sector.

According to him, the ministry will focus on a seven-point agenda including:

The creation of the Nigerian Solid Minerals Corporation Joint Ventures with Mining Multinationals Big Data on specific seven priority minerals and their deposits 30-day grace for illegal miners to join artisanal cooperatives Mines Surveillance Task Force and Mine Police A comprehensive review of all mining licenses and the creation of six (6) Mineral Processing Centres to focus on Value-Added products. He also said the Ministry needs to take the bull by the horns if the country must reap the harvest of the trillion dollars’ worth of minerals under the ground across the country.

To achieve this laudable objective, there has to be a paradigm shift in the strategy by re-positioning the sector in terms of the human and capital factors that can drive its transformation, the minister said.