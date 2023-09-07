The Lagos State House of Assembly confirmed 15 out of the 18 nominees in the second list submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for ratification and confirmation.

Among the individuals approved by the Assembly were Professor Akin Abayomi and Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who previously served as Commissioners for Health and Information and Strategy, respectively. Notably, they had faced rejection during the initial screening process.

Conversely, the Assembly rejected Sam Egube, the former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, who had also been turned down in the first list proposed by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Furthermore, Engr. Olalere Odusote, the former Commissioner for Energy, faced rejection for the second time by the Assembly.

However, the House decided to step down the confirmation of Tolani Akibu, a new nominee.

Those confirmed by the Lagos State House of Assembly are;

Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem Akinyeri Bankole Ajigbotafe Bolaji Cecilia Dada Barakat Akande Bakare Gbenga Omotoso Mosopefolu George Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje Olumide Oluyinka Abayomi Samson Oluyomi Iyebode Oyeyemi Ayoola Sola Sakurudeen Giwa

Backstory

The Lagos state House of Assembly had earlier rejected 17 out of the 39 nominees sent by Gov. Sanwo-Olu for confirmation.

However, after a meeting between the Governor’s Advisory Committee, the Governor himself, and the Speaker of the legislative assembly, a fresh list of 18 cabinet nominees was sent to the House for confirmation.

The new list of nominees comprises of 5 nominees of the previous 17 that were earlier rejected by the House.

The cabinet nominees of Governor Sanwo-Olu had generated controversy in the political space in Lagos state. From the onset, when the 39-man cabinet nominee was released, the Governor was accused of oppression, pathological hatred, callousness, insensitivity, and unfairness for the Muslim community by the Joint Muslim Forum (JMF)- an umbrella of over 30 Muslim groups in the state. It should be noted that in the initial 39-man list, there were only 8 Muslims and 31 Christians.