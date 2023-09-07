The G20, a prominent group of nations representing a substantial portion of the world’s economy, has reportedly agreed to confer permanent membership upon the African Union (AU).

This monumental decision, set to elevate the AU’s status, aligns it with the European Union (EU) within the G20 framework, marking a significant stride in Africa’s global presence.

While the move has garnered substantial support from key players within the G20, formalization is expected next year during Brazil’s presidency of the group.

Bloomberg News, citing reliable sources, broke the news that the G20 has reached an agreement to extend permanent membership to the African Union.

The AU, comprised of 55 member states, is currently recognized as an “invited international organization” within the G20.

This elevation would bestow upon the AU a status akin to that of the EU, underscoring its growing influence on the global stage.

Indian Sources Provide Insight

According to two anonymous Indian sources cited by Reuters, the formalization of the AU’s membership within the G20 is expected to occur next year during Brazil’s tenure as the head of this esteemed group.

The sources emphasized that there is no opposition to this decision from within the G20, as it enjoys unanimous support.

Indian Prime Minister’s Advocacy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a pivotal role in advocating for the AU’s full, permanent membership within the G20.

In a published article in Indian and international newspapers, Modi expressed his vision, stating, “Our presidency has not only seen the largest-ever participation from African countries but has also pushed for the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20.”

The Current Composition of the G20

At present, the G20 comprises 19 countries along with the European Union. These members collectively represent approximately 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world’s population.

African and International Support

South Africa, an existing G20 member and a proponent of the AU’s inclusion, refrained from immediate comment ahead of the Delhi summit.

However, a spokesperson for the South African foreign ministry welcomed the news report regarding the G20’s decision, citing the EU’s membership as a reference point and acknowledging South Africa’s support for the move.

Additionally, countries such as Germany, Brazil, South Africa, and Canada have also expressed their support for the African Union’s membership in the G20.

The African Union’s Global Significance

The African Union, with its 55 member states encompassing the entire African continent, represents approximately 18% of the world’s population and 20% of the global land area.

It has actively engaged in the United Nations, where it holds 54 member states.

Furthermore, Africa possesses substantial resources critical to addressing global energy challenges and is a significant supplier of essential raw minerals worldwide.

The continent is endowed with 25% of global natural biodiversity, 30% of global mineral resources, and 45% of the world’s renewable energy potential.