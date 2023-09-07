Damilola Ogunbiyi, the Chief Executive Officer and Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (UN SRSG) for Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll) has said that G-20 countries should be held to account for polluting the environment further.

She said this while addressing the issue of carbon tax, during a September 6 interview with Christiane Amanpour via CNN.

According to Ms. Ogunbiyi, nobody should be let off to continue polluting the environment because there is a net zero goal to be met. She said:

“I think it is really important that the nations that pollute do pay for it, it is paramount that you also need this financing to finance development and climate solutions. So, I don’t think that anybody should be let off to continue polluting.

“We all know we have a net zero target but if you continuously pollute, then I think that the G-20 countries should be held to account, and we will see how transparent we can ensure that these funds that are needed in Africa will be used for development and climate-friendly projects.”

The Nigeria context

During the interview, Amanpour asked what it says about Africa being a part of the solution to climate challenges and not a victim when major resource-rich countries like Nigeria, Egypt, Congo and South Africa were absent during the Africa Climate Summit.

Damilola responded by saying that although the Heads of State from the mentioned countries were absent during the summit, their ministers were in attendance.

She said:

“The Ministers were in the room, and Nigeria does have an energy transition plan and the former president (Muhammadu Buhari) has set the year 2060 for net zero. This will take a lot because this is the number one country with the energy access issue, so one of the things that was recognized here is that it is also a development issue.

“Apart from transitioning, it is also important to note that there are 600 million people on the continent with no access to electricity and over 900 million people without access to clean cooking. So, it is important that we leave no one behind.”

More Insights from the Summit

During the African Climate Summit which has now come to an end, the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said that Africa can be a renewable energy superpower.

According to him, now is the time to bring together African countries with developed countries, financial institutions and technology companies to create a true African Renewable Energy Alliance.

Also, Kenya’s President, William Ruto said Summit is dedicated exclusively to the transformation of potential into opportunity, the conversion of ideas into actions, and the turning of plans into results.

He noted that the Summit was about creating a firm consensus, designing effective strategies, securing commitments and forging transformative partnerships that will drive climate action required to pull our continent and planet back from the brink of disaster.

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Union Commission, said that public money from major economies however crucial, is never enough and there is a need to bring the conversation on climate financing to the global stage at COP28.

She also said the conversation needs to extend from public financing to attracting private investment to Africa, as well as carbon pricing and carbon credits.