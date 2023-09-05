Nigeria’s billionaire and Chairman, Geregu Power Plc, and also Director, First Bank Holdings Plc, Mr. Femi Otedola, has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, members of his administration and the people of the state on the successful completion and inauguration of the Lagos Blue Rail after so many years.



In a statement issued yesterday, Otedola said the project should gladden the heart of every Lagosian and resident of the state.



Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, flagged off the commercial operations train service in the state by riding on the maiden passenger train on the Blue Line rail from Marina Terminal to Mile-2 Station.

The governor was the first passenger at the Marina Station of the Blue Line Rail. The ride from the Marina Terminal to Mile 2 takes about 25 minutes, with a 90-second stoppage at each of the five stations before the final destination.

Commenting on the development, Otedola said: “This should gladden and make every Lagosian proud. This is because the idea of governance is to build world-class infrastructure for the people to benefit.

He commended Sanwo-Olu for his focused leadership and determination to transform the state with world-class infrastructure in the area of transportation, health, security, power generation and transmission and enabling business environment.

“The governor is showing uncommon leadership, focus determination, and willpower to deliver even in the face of very limited resources available to him.

“He has remained undeterred and unwavering. This particular rail, even though it took so long to complete, has shown tremendous courage that he is capable of doing the heavy lifting.

“This is a signature project that he is bequeathing to Lagosians. To even think that the red line is coming up soon is also something to rejoice about,” Otedola added.

Otedola pointed out that the new rail infrastructure would make life easier for residents of the state, bring more comfort to them, reduce the time of commuting, lessen the traffic challenge in the state as well and reduce the cost of transportation.



The billionaire enjoined other states to Lagos in his infrastructure drive. He also called all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to support the Sanwo-Olu-led government as it strives to change the face of Lagos. “I call on other State governors to learn from Lagos and replicate the same in their respective states.”



He also advised residents of the state to ensure that the ultra-modern facility was well protected so that it would serve the purpose for which it was created.



The Blue Line Rail project was constructed by the Lagos State Government and supervised by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), as part of the development and improved intermodal transport system in the state.



The rail line project started during the administration of former Governor Babatunde Fashola but the first phase – 13km (Marina to Mile 2) on the Lagos-Badagry corridor was completed by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.



The Blue Line Rail was commissioned in January 2023 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The project was conceived by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the first Governor of Lagos State.



The Red Line Rail project is 96 per cent completed and will be commissioned by Tinubu before the end of the year.