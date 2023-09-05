Nigerian box office revenue has appreciated by N121 million in revenue in August 2023, according to according to recent data analysed by Nairametrics from the Cinema Association of Nigeria.

In an interview with NAN, the National Chairman, of the Cinema Association of Nigeria, Opeyemi Ajayi, stated patronage at the cinemas in August was quite encouraging with a total revenue of N603 million from tickets sold across the country in August.

This was a 25% increase from the initial N482,528,117 recorded in July based on previous reports by Nairametrics.

According to Ajayi, 212, 192 viewers were admitted into the cinemas within the period under review.

He said there was a sporadic improvement in sales and visitor patronage in August as against figures recorded in July.

“August was quite a beautiful month, we showcased beautiful movies like Akuddaya, Meg 2, Teenage Mutant Minja, A Bag of Trouble, Blue Beetle, Mikolo, The Modern Woman, Retribution and Kesari.

“We had total sales of 603,588,722 with 212,192 viewers admission. This is an improvement in sales compared to July when we had N482,528,117 total sales.

“We want Nigerians to cultivate the habit of visiting the cinemas, it is a place to be to allay stress and unwind,” he said.

Ajayi said that cinema lovers should watch out for movies to be exhibited in September such as Equaliser 3, A Bag of Trouble, Something Like Gold, The Nun, Mami Wata, Kanaani, A Haunting in Venice, Expendables 4, Weekend to Forget, The creator, and The dive and My big fat Greek wedding.

What you should know

Nigerian viewers have spent N76 million to watch movies at the cinema at the first weekend of September 2023.

According to data from Nigeria’s box office as seen by Nairametrics, the movies raked in a cumulative of N945,590,673 between September 1- 3.

Over this last weekend, cinemas across the country sold tickets at the drastic discount of N1000 in commemoration of National Cinema Day, an occasion that garnered recognition in countries like the UK and the USA.

In a breakdown of the movies that recorded the highest revenue, the Indigenous, Yoruba movie, Kesari came in third place on the top 20-weekend movie list with N11.1 million, the two movies to precede it were, Equalizer 3 and Blue Beetle, each raked in N24 million and N13.4 million respectively.

Falling along the 4th and 5th place was Bag of Trouble, A (Nollywood), and Retribution at N6.5 million and N5.3 million respectively.

Although this the cumulative recorded is an estimated 3.5% drop when compared to figures in the last weekend of August(18th – 24th) which stood at N79.04 million.