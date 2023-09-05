Google has announced the appointment of Nigerian-born Alex Okosi, currently Managing Director for YouTube in EMEA Emerging Markets, as the Managing Director for Google in Africa.

In his new role, Okosi will be responsible for Google’s operations in Africa including programs to help businesses and economies on the continent to grow, as well as expanding access and providing tools to help the next billion users get more from the Web.

Alex is also expected to use his knowledge of African countries to drive more programs that will empower more people on the continent with technology.

What they are saying

Commenting on the appointment, Vice President of EMEA Emerging Markets at Google, Meir Brand, said:

“Alex is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the media and technology industries. He has a deep understanding of African countries and a passion for using technology to empower people and businesses.”

Also reacting to the development, Okosi said:

“I am excited at the prospect of leading Google’s team in Africa and the opportunity to be an even closer part of this diverse and dynamic region, which is so close to my heart. I’m a firm believer in the potential for technology and, in particular, the internet to improve people’s lives and to help individuals and businesses in Africa to thrive.”

His track record

Okosi is described as a seasoned media, entertainment, and technology leader. Prior to joining YouTube, he held the position of Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa and BET International. In his most recent position at YouTube, Okosi played a pivotal role in steering the platform’s growth and expansion across Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey.

Okosi as YouTube as the managing director of YouTube EMEA Emerging Markets played a key role in landing YouTube’s $100 million Black Voice Fund in EMEA and partnered with Idris Elba to launch the annual Africa Day Benefit Concert. He was also an executive member of the Google and YouTube committees tasked with driving and delivering the companies’ racial equity commitments across the EMEA region

Google has been operating in Africa for over a decade and has offices in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company’s products and services are used by millions of people in Africa every day.